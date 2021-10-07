Kaizer Chiefs' Hlanti over Mamelodi Sundowns' Lakay: Did Broos get it wrong for Bafana Bafana?

There can be no denying that Belgian Hugo Broos has come in and shaken up the Bafana Bafana side.

Having drawn away to Zimbabwe and beaten Ghana at home, South Africa are next up against Ethiopia on Saturday in Addis Ababa, and then face the same opponents at FNB Stadium next Tuesday.

Broos has not been afraid to make some big decisions, including the omission of Bafana stalwarts such as Themba Zwane, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Andile Jali, Bongani Zungu and Thulani Serero. He has banked on the fearlessness of youth, and so far it's just about worked out.

It's however therefore somewhat surprising that he continues to select 31-year-old Kaizer Chiefs left-back Sifiso Hlanti. If he was prepared to select an older player, then why not the 30-year-old Lyle Lakay of Mamelodi Sundowns?

Hlanti has been solid if unspectacular for Chiefs this season at left-back. Last season he played in 16 of 30 league games for Swallows and did well but without making a noticeable impact.





As a big man moving into his 30’s, what Hlanti won't bring to a team is an abundance of pace and energy up and down the flanks

Lakay however has been motoring up and down the Sundowns left wing for a good three or four years now, putting in outstanding performances on a regular basis.

Impressive numbers

Last season Lakay played in 24 league games and 10 in the Caf Champions League - while contributing eight assists and five goals – 13 goal involvements. It was a truly remarkable return for a defender.Career-wise he has 18 goals and 41 assists in the top flight. He's also averaged over 28 games per season over the 10 years he's been in the PSL, testament to his conditioning, consistency and professionalism.

A defender who can also add to his side’s goal tally and he would surely be a valuable addition to the 23-man South Africa squad.





Article continues below

This season he’s already notched four assists in just nine league and cup games. The Capetonian has also played his part in what has been the best defence in the country for the past three seasons. Downs are yet to concede a league goal in six matches this term. Last season they conceded only 14 in 30 games.

For a player who’s been on top of his game for several years now and who has vast experience playing in African club competitions, it’s hard to understand why Lakay has been left out.

To be fair to Hlanti, he also offers additional cover at centre-back, and that’s perhaps where his best position arguably is these days – as a left-sided central defender. But if Broos was happy to include one player over 30, surely space should also have been made for Lakay?