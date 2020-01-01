Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt confirms Nurkovic, Castro injuries ahead of MTN8 clash

The new Amakhosi coach starts his reign without two key players, a predicament he is not naturally pleased with

coach Gavin Hunt will not be with injured duo Samir Nurkovic and Leonardo Castro in Sunday’s MTN8 quarter-finals against .

Nurkovic has been injured during the current pre-season preparations while Castro is yet to recover from an injury sustained last season.

“I came here and a lot of these players have been injured,’ Hunt told the media.

“Samir, the top goalscorer, has been injured and he won’t play. He’s had an operation, hasn’t trained a single day and I think he will be out for some time. Castro was obviously also injured before the end of the season. He also hasn’t trained much. I think those are the two major injuries.

“They were the cornerstone of the team last year and had done very well. That is a problem going forward – but we will have to realign ourselves and reshape to play to the strengths of the players that we’ve got, that’s important and I will try and do that."

Hunt arrives at Chiefs on the background of an attractive CV that has seen him winning four league titles.

Expectations on Hunt see him pressed to help Chiefs win the Premier Soccer League ( ) for the first time since 2015.

It would be a task for Hunt to dislodge reigning champions who enter the 2020/21 season smarting from winning a third straight league title.

But after Downs lost former coach Pitso Mosimane to , Hunt feels that there will be lesser competition in the league.

Hunt says the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is now “weaker’ following the departure of Mosimane.

“I think‚ certainly from my perspective‚ yes‚ we’ve had some great battles in terms of football battles,” said Hunt.

“I think the league is weaker because you’re losing the fantastic expertise of a fantastic coach who’s done a good job. So I think the league is certainly‚ for me‚ weaker.

“It doesn’t mean that Sundowns are weaker. They’ve certainly strengthened their technical department – they’ve got guys who know.

“And obviously their most important thing is they have the squad of players who can play all different formats‚ different ways‚ different competitions.

“It’s a fantastic club. Kaizer Chiefs have been knocked off a bit and we need to get back‚ certainly up there and challenging and trying to be as competitive as them‚ and I think we can.

“That might take a bit of adjusting and some time. Chiefs were so close last year. You can’t say they gave it away. It certainly was a real fight to the end. But yes‚ certainly the league is weaker and not better off by him leaving‚ that’s for sure.

“He’s gone to a great opportunity and I wished him well‚ and sent him a message. Great challenge. And a club of our size at Chiefs‚ we’ve got to be competing on those fronts.

“I’ve played against Al Ahly many times with an inferior squad than they had‚ and we did very well. And I think with a club of our size and support base‚ we can do well on that front too.”