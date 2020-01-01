Kaizer Chiefs captain Khune is still number one - Soweto Derby hero Akpeyi

The former Chippa United stopper has reflected on his impressive display against the Buccaneers

goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has urged the club's fans to support the team, not individuals.

This comes after the international produced a man of the match performance as Amakhosi secured a 1-0 win over their arch-rivals in an entertaining match on Saturday afternoon.

Akpeyi was heavily criticized by fans after he committed a mistake during Chiefs' defeat to two weeks ago and he has since addressed his critics.

"First of all, I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ who has made this day possible for me. Second of all, I want to share this award with my coaches, because since day one they are the ones that actually believe in me following what happened two weeks ago," Akpeyi told SuperSport TV.

"When these people [fans around the stadium] turned against me but they stood by my side and believed in me and we as a team we have it at the back of our minds that we're the only ones on the field, it's only when it's good you get the support but when it's not good you get turned down.

"And that is why I had to play with that mindset coming here today to be here at this point, I'm only fortunate to be at the right place, at the right time for this game and I hope it continues going well like that."

The 33-year-old stopper went on to urge the supporters not to create a division between himself and Itumeleng Khune, saying the club captain is still number one.

"We actually stalled the game, we planned for Pirates very well and decided that we're not going to go wide, we're not going to extend ourselves wide. We just gonna make sure that we stay compact and when we win the ball we have to counter because we know where the mistakes are gonna come from them and that played out for us today," he added.

"Yes it, I want to say this again, every supporter should support the entire team not the individual because that's the problem I think we have and I told everyone that's supporting me stop tugging me against my reserve goalkeeper or Khune rather because as far as I'm concerned he's a legend and he's still number one.

"I'm just fortunate to play as always, so let's support the entire team and not the individual."

Akpeyi has now made 18 appearances in the PSL this season and kept nine clean sheets in the process.