During the off-season Amakhosi signed three defenders - Njabulo Ngcobo (Swallows FC), Austin Dube (Richards Bay) and Sibusiso Mabiliso (AmaZulu)

Kaizer Chiefs look very well covered in central defence this season and the technical team may be hoping that the competition for places will drive the players to greater heights.



For the first match of the season, the Carling Black Label Cup, the fans chose the two veterans and long-time club servants, Erick Mathoho and Daniel Cardoso, in the heart of the defence.

And when it came to the first official fixture of the season, the MTN8 quarter-final against Mamelodi Sundowns, head coach Stuart Baxter and his technical team again selected Cardoso and Mathoho.

Chiefs conceded twice against Sundowns but managed a clean sheet against TS Galaxy and then beat Baroka 2-1, with Cardoso - who scored against Baroka - and Mathoho retained in all three matches.

But when it came to Hugo Broos selecting a Bafana Bafana squad to play Zimbabwe and Ghana in World Cup qualifiers, it was Austin Dube and Njabulo Ngcobo who got the nod, as well as left-back Sibusiso Mabiliso.

Meanwhile, Cardoso, Mathoho and Sifiso Hlanti were all left out.

That Broos feels the young guns are a better bet than the more experienced trio may have given Baxter and his technical team something to think about, and it would not have gone unnoticed by the Chiefs fans either.

It's unlikely, though, that Ngcobo, Dube or Mabiliso will be starting any time soon for the Soweto side, for several reasons.

One is that the trio barely featured in the two Bafana games (only Ngcobo got a bit of game-time off the bench), and as such, may not be fully match fit and sharp.

Cardoso, Mathoho and Hlanti, meanwhile, would have been keeping fit training with the rest of the Chiefs side. So they'll be more in tune with their teammates and more up-to-date with what the plan is for the next match - a tough one against Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday evening at Loftus.

Against a team like Sundowns, it may well make more sense to go with the tried and trusted experienced trio.

On the other hand, cracks have been showing in the Amakhosi defence over the past two seasons and Matotho in particular has made some bad mistakes. Cardoso has previously admitted he's not been at his best.

But having been such loyal, committed and mostly reliable members of the team, they surely deserve a bit longer to hold onto their current positions as starters.

Article continues below

It will also be interesting to see how the more senior players react to having the youngsters breathing down their necks. Ideally, it will keep them on their toes, make them work harder and bring out the best in them.

If not, the likes of Ngcobo, the reigning PSL Defender of the Season, as well as Dube and Mabiliso, will be getting ever more hungry to pull on the Chiefs jersey and will be ready to make the most of their chances when they come.



Also available to Baxter in central defence are Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Siyabonga Ngezana.

It's not a bad situation for the head coach to be in, to have good options. For the time being though, it would be fair of him to remain loyal to the old guard.