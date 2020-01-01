Kaizer Chiefs' Akpeyi named Nigerian Goalkeeper of the Year

The Amakhosi player produced some fine displays between the sticks for his club and the Super Eagles in 2019

shot-stopper Daniel Akpeyi has been named Nigerian Goalkeeper of the Year.

The 33-year-old player won the accolade at the inaugural Ballers Awards ceremony which is a new initiative to recognise homegrown Nigerian talent.

Akpeyi beat Omonia Nicosia keeper Francis Uzoho and El Kanemi Warriors shot-stopper Adamu Abubakar to the award.

The former player was 's first-choice keeper at the 2019 finals in .

The Super Eagles finished third in the tournament having eliminated Bafana Bafana in the quarter-finals.

Akpeyi has managed to maintain his great form after returning to Chiefs at the beginning of the current campaign.

The towering player won the Player of the Month for September/October 2019 having displaced Itumeleng Khune as Chiefs' number one.

Akpeyi could not attend the awards ceremony at Victoria Island, but he took to Instagram to express his delight at winning the accolade.

"I want to thank you for nominating me to be the best goalkeeper of the year and I want thank the organizers who made this possible," said Akpeyi.

"Thank you for this prestigious award. It is quite unfortunate that I won’t be around to receive this award myself due to club engagements and I want to say well done to all the nominees, they have done extremely well in their personal Capacities and in their clubs and countries.

"Thank you to everyone who has belief in me, it is because of you that I have come this far and I promise to give my best."

Chiefs will be away to Black in a PSL match at Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday.