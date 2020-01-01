Juventus vs Inter among games at risk of postponement as Serie A responds to Coronavirus

Verona, Inter, Atalanta and Torino were affected this weekend and Italy's Prime Minister says there is no guarantee games will go ahead next week

football has taken a back seat after became the European country worst hit by the coronavirus.

There have been 152 reported cases, and quarantine restrictions have been put in place in the Veneto and Lombardy regions, near to big cities Milan and Venice.

Many lives, events, schools, and businesses have been affected by the outbreak, and around 50,000 people are stuck where they are for at least two weeks.

More teams

Concerns naturally lie with those affected, and as a result four Serie A games have been postponed.

vs , vs , vs and Verona vs were all cancelled on Sunday.

Games will be rearranged for any available midweek slots, but for Atalanta and Inter, who are still involved in Europe, this could pose some problems.

This could especially be the case for Inter, who are still involved in the , and their game against Sampdoria could even been delayed until the final days of the season.

“I don't think that in a single week we will be able to slow down the infection enough to allow us to resume sporting events,” said the Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte.

“We will constantly monitor the situation thanks to the work of the technicians and experts, and then we will evaluate.

“At the moment I can't say if we will continue with the same measures next week.”

Inter’s meeting with on Thursday is likely to be played, but could possibly be behind closed doors, or even at a neutral ground.

Ludogorets have asked UEFA and Inter to clarify the situation for the 600 or so fans they expect to travel from Bulgaria for the game in Italy.

Article continues below

Matches at risk next week include vs Inter, Milan vs , Sassuolo vs Brescia, and Parma vs .

Other games affected include Cremonese vs Ascoli in Serie B, and Piacenza vs Sambenedettese in Serie C, while a number of Serie D and amateur games in the regions were also called off.

There is also the possibility that the situation could change for the worse as well as for the better, and the authorities will continue to monitor the situation, putting people’s safety first.