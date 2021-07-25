Juventus schedule new talks over €40m Locatelli in bid to agree deal with Sassuolo

The Bianconeri are determined to finalise a transfer for a man who played a key role in Italy's run to European Championship glory

Goal can confirm that Juventus have scheduled fresh talks with Sassuolo in a bid to agree a deal for Manuel Locatelli.

Locatelli emerged as Juve's number one transfer target after an impressive 2020-21 campaign at Sassuolo, which he followed up by helping Italy win their sixth major title at this summer's European Championship.

The 23-year-old has also been strongly linked with Arsenal, but would prefer to move to the Bianconeri and play in the Champions League, with Juve set to reopen negotiations with his current club.

What's the situation?

Juventus have already seen a two-year loan offer with the option to buy Locatelli outright for €30 million (£26m/$35m) rejected by Sassuolo.

Goal has learned that the club will only consider a permanent agreement and want at least €40m (£34m/$47m) for the midfielder, who is under contract at the Mapei Stadium until 2023.

Bianconeri officials will meet with Sassuolo's again on either Wednesday or Thursday to try and thrash out terms, with both parties eager to reach a compromise as their respective preparations for the 2021-22 campaign continue.

Could a player-plus-cash deal be on the cards?

It has been reported that Juve will only be able to meet Sassuolo's asking price by including a senior player in the deal, with Radu Dragusin and Nicolo Fagioli being mooted as potential makeweights.

However, Fagioli's agent Andrea D'Amico has ruled out the possibility of his client heading to Sassuolo, while also claiming that Arsenal have already bid €40m for Locatelli.

"Juventus would like to sign Locatelli and Arsenal have already offered €40m," D'Amico said last week. "But I can ensure you that, as of today, Fagioli has not been included in the deal."

Locatelli's career numbers

Locatelli broke into Sassuolo's senior squad in 2019, and has since made 99 appearances for the club, scoring seven goals.

The Italy international has also recorded 11 assists, with his stellar performances in 2020-21 helping the team secure an eighth-place finish in Serie A.

Locatelli has also won 15 caps for his country, with five of those outings coming at Euro 2020, where he also scored two goals to take his overall tally at international level to three.

