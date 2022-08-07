Why have Juventus punished Moise Kean? Disciplinary breach keeps striker out of squad

The 22-year-old is currently on a two-year loan deal from Everton with an obligation to buy, which Juventus looked to end early this summer after a first season in which the Italian made only 12 starts in Serie A.

However, he reportedly returned to camp this summer in great shape at the start of pre-season and scored two goals in a recent friendly with Barcelona, sparking hope of a revival.

His potential has always been obvious.

"He is an important player for this squad," Massimiliano Allegri said late last season. "Naturally, he is young and still needs to improve, especially his touch and control, but can be devastating when he has space to run into."

Kean has previously plied his trade in England with Everton and in France with Paris Saint-Germain, but is yet to fully emerge as a consistent starter.