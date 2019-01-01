Juventus confirm Bonucci extension as Szczesny and Cuadrado agree new deals

The Italy defender signed a deal that will run until 2024 while the Serie A champions are set to renew two more players' contracts

Leonardo Bonucci has signed a contract extension with running until June 2024, while Goal understands the champions have reached also agreements over new deals for Juan Cuadrado and Wojciech Szczesny.

centre-back Bonucci is in his second spell at Juve, having stunned the football world with a €42 million (£36m/$46m) switch to in 2017.

However, the 32-year-old was back in Turin for the start of the following campaign and he has now committed for the next four-and-a-half seasons.

Initially signed from Bari in 2010, Bonucci has made 376 appearances and scored 17 times for the Bianconeri.

He has proved a pivotal figure under Maurizio Sarri, who was installed as Juventus head coach before the start of the 2019-20 season.

Bonucci has been an ever-presence in Serie A and the this term, while also featuring for the national team throughout their unblemished qualification campaign for . He made his 95th appearance for Italy in Monday's 9-1 thrashing of Armenia.

Juventus are on the verge of announcing a similar deal with Szczesny, who remains the Bianconeri's first-choice goalkeeper despite the return of Gianluigi Buffon last summer.

The international's current contract runs until 2021, but he has agreed to stay for three more years, committing to the club until 2024.

Szczesny has been dropped to the bench just four times in Serie A this season to allow veteran shot-stopper Buffon to feature in the Italian top-flight, though the former keeper has kept his place between the posts for all four Champions League matches his side have played.

Article continues below

Cuadrado, on the other hand, was set to become a free agent at the end of the campaign, but he has agreed to stay for another two seasons.

The 31-year-old international joined from on an initial loan deal in 2016 before making the move permanent the following summer.

The winger, who has also featured at right-back, has played in all but two of Sarri's side's matches in all competitions this term.