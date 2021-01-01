Juventus complete €18.5m permanent move for USMNT star McKennie

The Schalke midfielder has impressed during a loan spell with Andrea Pirlo's side, with the Bianconeri having now activated an option to sign him

Juventus have confirmed they have completed a deal to sign Weston McKennie on a permanent basis from Schalke.

The USMNT midfielder had been on loan with Andrea Pirlo's side although has impressed enough to convince the Serie A giants to make the move permanent, for an initial €18.5 million fee.

McKennie has made 31 appearances in all competitions for Juve in the 2020-21 season, scoring five goals.

How much have Juventus paid?

The Serie A champions have confirmed that they've signed McKennie for €18.5m, to be paid over three years.

Pirlo's side have also revealed that they will be required to pay a further €6.5m for the midfielder, should various conditions be met over the duration of the contract.

McKennie, who has been on loan with the club since August 2020, has signed a deal with Juve running until 2025.

