Juventus 2021-22 kit: New home and away jersey styles & release dates

Goal has rounded up what the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala could be wearing for the Allianz side next season in Serie A and beyond

Juventus may have missed out on winning Serie A for the first time since 2011, but the Italian giants will be gearing up to pose a fresh threat both domestically and continentally.

It looked to be a summer of uncertainty for the club as they almost lost out on a Champions League spot, with Massimiliano Allegri re-appointed as head coach following Andrea Pirlo's exit.

Regardless, the Serie A veterans will be ready and raring to go for the 2021-22 season wearing all-new kits by adidas, and Goal has what you need to know about when they will be released, what jerseys have been leaked, and more.

Juventus 2021-22 home kit and release date

Adidas' latest kits for Juventus will reintroduce the classic and signature look of the black and white stripes in the more traditional sense.

The last two seasons saw Juventus' home kits incorporate a redesign of the classic stripes, featuring the half-and-half look of last year and the brushstroke print from the season before.

But the latest home strip will include four black stripes and four white stripes on both front and back, with a new sponsor patch – 4XE – next to the Jeep logo.

Juventus and Adidas have stated that the home kit has been inspired by the 10th anniversary of their home venue, the Allianz, with the star and the pentagonal design of the legendary Walk of Fame incorporated into the shirt.

The stars, according to the club and manufacturer, pay tribute to both the many legends that have represented the club as well as the fans around the world.

Our history. Our home.

Introducing the new @juventusfc 2021/22 Home jersey, a tribute to 10 years of Juventus Stadium, exclusively available now: https://t.co/37QfXZcb89. pic.twitter.com/ng4Qq6GOGh — adidas Football (@adidasfootball) May 18, 2021

“It was important for us to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Allianz Stadium with this shirt, because we know how much it means to the fans and integrating the Walk of Fame stars allows us to connect with all the people associated with the club," said adidas football designer Francesca Venturini.

"Juventus is a club synonymous with innovation and a global leader in the world of football, which is why we wanted to include a new and unique element in this shirt, whilst remaining faithful to its tradition.”

Juventus 2021-22 away kit and release date

The Juventus away kit has not been released yet, but should be launched sometime in the summer.

According to kit leaks circulating online, the Juventus second strip will be all-black with orange accents on the shoulders.

The logos on the front of the shirt are anticipated to be in white, with the shorts and socks also set to be all-black.

How much will they cost and where can they be bought?

The 2021-22 Juventus kits will be available to buy from most high-street sports retail stores and online through the official Juventus club shop.

Juventus' web store sells replica jerseys (home and away) for €90 and that should remain the same for the 2021-22 jerseys.

