Juma: Gor Mahia's transfer window nightmare worsens as defender terminates contract

The local giants are yet to confirm a new signing as they continue to lose key players just days before the 2021/22 season begins

Harambee Stars defender Andrew Juma has terminated his contract with the Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Gor Mahia, Goal can reveal.

Juma was signed before last season began and he was tipped to fill the void left by Joash Onyango, who moved to Simba SC but due to the financial struggles at the club, he has decided to end his association with the giants.

Roma - as Juma is widely known - was signed from Mathare United, and although he did not feature on a regular basis for K'Ogalo, his exit comes at a time when the club is facing a daunting task in landing their transfer targets. He has left Gor Mahia after Charles Momanyi - a defensive stalwart for the Premier League heavyweight before - joined Tusker.

Contract termination

"He has terminated his contract mainly because we have faced a lot of financial instabilities," a source at the club told Goal on Saturday. "Another reason why he never hesitated to make the decision is the allure of KCB's interest.

"KCB expressed interest in signing him, and as you know, for now, our opponents can assure anyone a relatively stable source of income. I understand Roma's situation and why it was so simple for him to leave, but again, I am more concerned with the state of our club.

"We are silent in this transfer window because we have encountered a number of headwinds; players we thought we would easily get them did not want to entertain our offers. The ones we thought could stay a little longer and build the team around them, have left.

"[Kenneth] Muguna joined Azam FC, Tusker took Momanyi and [John] Njau is about to be unveiled at Posta Rangers. Now we have Juma leaving. It is a difficult situation for anyone associated with our mighty club."

Recently, Goal revealed eight players who had been approached for potential moves to K'Ogalo but quickly turned down such offers. The 19-time Premier League winners, who began their pre-season preparations over a week ago, are yet to confirm a new signing.

Apart from domestic duties in the new season, they will be participating in the Caf Confederation Cup.