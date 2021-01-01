Juliette Nana bags brace as Neman defeat ABFF U19

The Burkinabe continued her fine scoring form in front of goal as her side returned to winning ways in a Belarusian league fixture

Juliette Nana scored a brace for Neman as they defeated Dinamo Brest 5-1 in Friday's Belarusian Women's Premier League game.

The Burkina Faso striker had hit eight goals in three games, including a treble in a 15-0 win over Dinamo Brest three weeks ago.

Following a 2-0 loss to Dinamo Minsk the last time out, Nana came on as a second-half substitute and once again proved her prowess in front of goal.



The hosts started the encounter on the back foot when Yauheniya Yakusik broke the deadlock for the visitors in the 38th minute.

However, Karalina Zhytko provided an instant response for the hosts when she restored parity with her fine strike a minute later.

After the break, Katsiaryna Dudko handed the hosts the lead at the Krytyj Futbol'nyy Manezh before Zhytko added the third with her second of the encounter on the hour mark.

The visitors fought to bounce back but saw their quest dashed when substitute Nana netted the fourth in the 88th minute before adding the fifth and her second soon after.



Burkina Faso's Nana, who lasted the second half of the encounter, has now taken her tally to 12 in five matches this season.

Nana will seek to continue with her superb goalscoring form for Neman in the current campaign in search of success in Europe.

The win takes Neman to third on the Belarusian log with 12 points from five games and they will hope to build on their victory against Dnepr Mogilev in their next domestic fixture on April 28.