‘Jovic is a Real Madrid warning to Haaland’ – Too soon to consider Dortmund exit, says McManaman

The former Blancos star can appreciate why rumours have been sparked, but he feels the teenage striker’s development will be better served in Germany

Erling Haaland has been warned it is “too soon” to be considering a switch from to , with Steve McManaman holding up Luka Jovic as an example to the teenage striker of how things can go wrong in .

The Blancos raided the ranks for another frontman during the summer window of 2019.

international Jovic was snapped up on the back of a prolific campaign with .

More teams

The 22-year-old arrived in Spain with a big reputation, but has seen his progress stunted by a lack of game time for Real.

Zinedine Zidane is now being linked with alternative options in the final third of the field, with competition and assistance required for Karim Benzema.

Haaland’s stunning exploits across the 2019-20 campaign have seen him mooted as a possible target.

The 19-year-old only traded Red Bull Salzburg for Dortmund in January, but that has done little to curb the speculation surrounding his future.

McManaman can see why Real would be keen on a player with such potential, but he feels Haaland’s ongoing development will be best served in – especially as Madrid are also said to be looking at superstar Kylian Mbappe.

“It’s too soon for him to leave Borussia Dortmund. He seems to be happy and more importantly he’s playing regularly and scoring goals,” McManaman told HorseRacing.net of the Haaland rumours.

“He should stay, he should play and he should get a couple of more years under his belt.

“He should move when he’s a more experienced player after playing 200 or so games for Dortmund and playing 20 to 30 games in the , which he should do.

Article continues below

“He can’t just go and jump ship and go to Real Madrid. You’ve seen what’s happened to Luka Jovic this season, he’s hardly kicked a ball for Real Madrid after having a wonderful season last year in Germany.

“Haaland doesn’t need that pressure. On top of that, I’ve heard that Real Madrid are interested in Kylian Mbappe instead, so both of them don’t need to be there at the same time.”

Haaland has hit 40 goals across all competitions this season, in just 33 appearances, with Dortmund eager to ensure that they remain the ones to benefit from his undoubted ability for the foreseeable future.