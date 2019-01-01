Josh Maja: Bordeaux forward delighted to make Nigeria proud

The 20-year-old is in line to make his debut for the Super Eagles against Andriy Shevchenko’s men in Dnipro

forward Josh Maja has vowed to make his family, coaches and fans proud with his performances for .

The winger has been handed his maiden Super Eagles call-up by coach Gernot Rohr for their friendly against on Tuesday evening.

The former Sunderland youngster is looking to showcase his talent for the three-time African champions.

''I am delighted to get my first call-up for Nigeria, this is a big opportunity to show the fans and staff what I can do,” Maja said in a YouTube video via Super Eagles channel.

''I am going to work my hardest and give my quota to make my family, fans and coaches proud.

''I look forward to the game and I hope I can show what I can do and stay in the squad for as long as possible.

Article continues below

“I play as a centre forward, I like to create chances, score goals. I just work hard for the team.”

Maja has played four games for his club Bordeaux this season, scoring once against .

The forward will hope to make his debut appearance for the three-time African champions against Shevchenko’s men in Dnipro.