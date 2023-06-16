Jose Peseiro responds to angry Nigeria fans about Ahmed Musa inclusion - 'Super Eagles need his experience'

Jose Peseiro insists the Super Eagles need the presence of Ahmed Musa ahead of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone.

Peseiro named Musa in squad to play Sierra Leone

Fans not impressed with selection

Under-fire tactician justifies his decision

WHAT HAPPENED: The Super Eagles fans expressed their frustrations on social media about the inclusion of Musa in the squad owing to his inconsistent form.

They argued there are better players who should be given that chance as opposed to the 30-year-old.

Peseiro is adamant he is building a team and in such a situation, he needs the leadership and experience provided by the winger.

WHAT HE SAID: "When building a team, you consider all situations and actions," Peseiro told the media.

"I believe Musa can play for us, and we need his core experience, leadership, and command. His presence in the squad will create team spirit, organization, and a sense of unity."

NFF

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nigeria are second in Group A with nine points, one behind leaders Guinea Bissau.

A draw against third-placed Sierra Leone, who have five points, will be enough to see them and Guinea Bissau qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals to be held in Ivory Coast in January 2024.

WHAT NEXT: Peseiro will have to ensure he selects a strong XI to hand him a favourable result against the Leone Stars.