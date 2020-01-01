'Jose has brought them to the top' - USWNT star Morgan reveals Mourinho influence at Spurs

The forward's spell with the club is set to end in January, but she admits she learned a lot from watching the men's side's manager

Alex Morgan says that she has learned from watching Jose Mourinho and the men's team during her time at as she said the Portuguese manager has led the club straight to the top.

Morgan joined Spurs from the Orlando Pride on a one-season deal in the summer transfer window, and is now set to return to the U.S. in January.

Unfortunately for the U.S. women's national team star, fitness issues heavily impacted her brief Spurs career, limiting her to two goals in five total appearances.

But, for Morgan, her time in left her impressed with both the WSL and her team's men's counterpart as she admitted she learned a lot from watching Mourinho work.

However, when asked about Mourinho's new-found social media presence, the American did joke that he has some catching up to do, although she was left impressed by the Portuguese manager's humour.

"They're doing pretty well if you ask me," she told Sky Sports. "Looking forward, I feel like they've gotten off to a fairly good start, and as long as players stay healthy, that's what we say on our team.

"I feel like Jose has done a very good job to bring this team to the top. I think that was a good thing for me to watch as I entered my phase with Spurs Women. The top of the game always tries to steal from the top of the game. You're always looking to learn, get better, and be the best."

She added: "He could use some tips from my Instagram and my social media. He is doing quite alright himself. He's quite funny himself."

Morgan was not the only USWNT star to make the move to the WSL this year, as Tobin Heath, Rose Lavelle, Sam Mewis and Christen Press all joined English teams in 2020.

The arrival of several top American stars was seen as a coup for the league as the WSL looks to raise its profile by bringing in international stars.

And Morgan says that the league is already competing among the best in the world, even if restrictions on overseas players do limit the league in her opinion.

"There are definitely some restrictions on national team players that can come here and play. They have quite difficult restrictions to overcome in terms of how many games you can play with your national team," she said.

"Alleviating that just a little bit would be important for them continuing to get top talent. It's also important to just grow domestic players, and you're seeing that.

"I think it already is one of the top leagues in the world. I think the NWSL competes for that, and I think the WSL and the NWSL are two of the most level leagues in terms of quality across the board."