Jorge Jesus outlines leadership hierarchy and squad renewal after Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement

Portugal boss Jorge Jesus has explained how the national team's leadership group will be structured following Cristiano Ronaldo's international retirement. With Ronaldo stepping down after 23 record-breaking years, Jesus confirmed that the armband will be decided strictly by international appearances.
Navigating a new era without a national icon
The retirement of Cristiano Ronaldo after 23 years, 234 international appearances, and 146 goals has ushered in a transitional phase for the Portuguese national team under Jorge Jesus.
As Portugal prepare for Nations League encounters against Denmark and Wales, the manager has focused on integrating younger talent while maintaining stability.
The absence of the iconic captain opens tactical avenues for Jesus to experiment with different attacking combinations.
Jesus reveals strict international appearance criteria for captaincy
Addressing how the team's leadership group will function without Ronaldo, Jesus explained that a clear, merit-based system governs the selection of captains.
"In the national team, the selection is based on international appearances," Jesus stated clearly.
"At the moment, there are five players who stand out in this criterion. Interestingly, all of them were my players at the clubs I managed. The logic will remain the same."
Naming Portugal's most-capped senior leaders
Jesus confirmed the core group of senior players who will shoulder the leadership responsibilities moving forward.
"After Cristiano Ronaldo, the players with the most international appearances are Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Neves, and Bruno Fernandes," the coach outlined.
"Not necessarily in that order, but these are the five players."
High praise for Bernardo Silva's club form
Jesus also singled out Real Madrid midfielder Bernardo Silva for his consistent excellence at the highest level of European club football.
"He can offer his experience and the quality he has as a player," Jesus noted.
"He's going through a good phase at Real Madrid, and it's not easy to be a starter for a team like Real Madrid, one of the best in the world. I have no doubt about Bernardo's value."
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.