Jorge Jesus outlines leadership hierarchy and squad renewal after Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement

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Portugal boss Jorge Jesus has explained how the national team's leadership group will be structured following Cristiano Ronaldo's international retirement. With Ronaldo stepping down after 23 record-breaking years, Jesus confirmed that the armband will be decided strictly by international appearances.

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Navigating a new era without a national icon

The retirement of Cristiano Ronaldo after 23 years, 234 international appearances, and 146 goals has ushered in a transitional phase for the Portuguese national team under Jorge Jesus.

As Portugal prepare for Nations League encounters against Denmark and Wales, the manager has focused on integrating younger talent while maintaining stability.

The absence of the iconic captain opens tactical avenues for Jesus to experiment with different attacking combinations.

Jesus reveals strict international appearance criteria for captaincy

Addressing how the team's leadership group will function without Ronaldo, Jesus explained that a clear, merit-based system governs the selection of captains.

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"In the national team, the selection is based on international appearances," Jesus stated clearly.

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"At the moment, there are five players who stand out in this criterion. Interestingly, all of them were my players at the clubs I managed. The logic will remain the same."

Naming Portugal's most-capped senior leaders

Jesus confirmed the core group of senior players who will shoulder the leadership responsibilities moving forward.

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"After Cristiano Ronaldo, the players with the most international appearances are Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Neves, and Bruno Fernandes," the coach outlined.

"Not necessarily in that order, but these are the five players."

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High praise for Bernardo Silva's club form

Jesus also singled out Real Madrid midfielder Bernardo Silva for his consistent excellence at the highest level of European club football.

"He can offer his experience and the quality he has as a player," Jesus noted.

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"He's going through a good phase at Real Madrid, and it's not easy to be a starter for a team like Real Madrid, one of the best in the world. I have no doubt about Bernardo's value."