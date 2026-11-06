'That topic is closed!' – Jorge Jesus shuts down Ronaldo drama as Portugal enter new era

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Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus has opened up on Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to retire from international football, revealing he had no prior knowledge of the announcement. Addressing media speculation, Jesus denied any friction with the 41-year-old icon while urging the nation to focus on the future.

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Jesus caught unaware by historic retirement announcement

Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus addressed the media following Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to bring an end to his 23-year international career. Leaving behind world records of 234 caps and 146 goals, the 41-year-old forward's departure marks a monumental shift for La Seleccao ahead of Nations League ties against Denmark and Wales.

Jesus admitted that he was not informed of the decision beforehand, learning about the exit alongside the general public.

Despite the sudden announcement, the manager stressed that he respects Ronaldo's choice to conclude his international journey.

Finding out via social media and denying hard feelings

"I learned of the decision at the same time as all of you, following the video and Cristiano Ronaldo's statement," Jesus revealed candidly when asked about the timing of the announcement.

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"Until that moment, I had no knowledge of his intention to leave the National Team. I was playing, scoring goals, and he was one of the players I considered. I didn't try to talk to Cris. It would always be remembered in history for Cris's departure from the national team, during the four years I have under contract with the Portuguese Football Federation."

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"If I just said I was thinking of calling him up, it's because I believed Cristiano Ronaldo would continue with this Nations League project. There's no hard feelings. Why? Because all my decisions were made with the team in mind. As a coach, I always tried to defend what I considered to be best for the group. I'm perfectly calm," Jesus added.

Drawing a line under the Ronaldo era

While acknowledging Ronaldo's status as an ultimate reference point for Portuguese football, Jesus firmly requested that the media shift focus away from the retired captain and toward the active squad.

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"This subject has already been addressed and I'm not going to talk about it again. If you want to talk about Cristiano Ronaldo's absence from the squad, that's fine. But that topic is closed," Jesus stated directly.

"It's time to start talking about the squad and the new players. I also consider that important. What happened in the past doesn't interest me at this moment. Of course, I believed that Cristiano Ronaldo could return and I thought about calling him up, talking to him. But I have to respect his decision. He understood that the time had come to leave the National Team."

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Respecting the legacy while driving squad renewal

Jesus concluded by emphasising that squad renewal must be balanced with immense gratitude for what Ronaldo accomplished on the international stage.

"I have to respect that decision, without ever forgetting what Cristiano Ronaldo represented and continues to represent for Portugal," Jesus explained.

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"He is a symbol and a reference for the younger players who are now starting their careers. However, these are two completely different issues that should be analyzed separately."