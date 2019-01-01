Jordi Alba signs five-year Barcelona extension

The 29-year-old has committed to a new deal which will see him remain with the Catalan side until 2024

Jordi Alba has signed a new long-term contract at , keeping him at Camp Nou until 2024, the Spanish champions have confirmed.

Alba has been in inspired form for Barca this term, providing 14 assists in all competitions and scoring two goals, with Ernesto Valverde's side currently seven points clear of second-place in .

With his previous deal expiring at the end of the seaosn, 29-year-old was recently linked with a switch to and .

But after the club tied coach Ernesto Valverde down to a new deal last week, they have rewarded the full-back's form with a new five-year deal, containing a €500 million (£428m/$569m) buyout clause.

"Barcelona and Jordi Alba have reached an agreement to renew his contract for the next five seasons, until June 30, 2024. The buyout clause is set at €500M," a statement read.

"Over the course of the next few days, we will announce when the official signing of the new contract will be held."

Alba signed for Barca from in 2012 and has made 282 appearances across all competitions, winning four league titles, four trophies and one during his time at the club.

The 29-year-old has scored 14 goals for the Blaugrana, while his link-up with Lionel Messi has proved particularly fruitful. Over the course of their time playing together, Alba has supplied Messi with 20 assists.

The Spaniard said last month that he was eager to pledge his future to the Catalan side.

“I have never seen myself outside of Barcelona, since I have been at Barca it's my dream [to stay]," he said.

“As the years have passed I have kept growing and I notice the affection from the fans even more. I have always seen myself in Barcelona and my dream is to retire here.

“It's obvious that my dream is to stay at Barcelona. It's cost too much to get here to then have to leave.

“I have my family here, their support, the fans and my teammates. I don't think I'd be happier anywhere else."