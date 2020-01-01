Jordan Ayew tips Crystal Palace for strong Premier League finish

The Ghanaian forward wants to see the Eagles move higher up the log after Saturday's victory at Brighton

Jordan Ayew has called on to win their remaining games and finish as high as possible after seeing off and Hove Albion 1-0 on Saturday.

The 28-year-old international scored the only goal of the game to move the Eagles up to 12th spot and within four points of the 40-point mark that traditionally guarantees safety.

It was also the South London club's first win in more than a month as well as Ayew’s first goal in the same period.

"We have a target to win every game we play in and to try and finish as high as possible," Ayew told the club website.

"Today was a very, very difficult game and I think we did what we had to do and finally won the game. It’s positive and I hope the supporters enjoy their weekend.

"We did our maximum best and I think we did everything and finally came out with the three points, it’s positive."

Great day at the seaside with my friends. Thank you for the amazing support 🙏🏾🏖🔴🔵🇬🇭 #cpfc #ghana pic.twitter.com/pJcaslpXxz — Jordan Ayew (@jordan_ayew9) March 1, 2020

Ayew went on to praise the performance of strike partner Christian Benteke who gave him the assist for his goal and the whole team.

"I think Christian did everything! Christian did a fantastic job," the former man continued.

"Christian saw me and gave me the ball and I just tried to put it in. I took it well and the keeper tried to get the ball.

"It was a really good game from our centre-backs and our fullbacks and the midfield as well.

"I think everyone gave a shift and everyone gave a really good game today. It was a real team performance."

Ayew now has seven Premier League goals this season, matching his best haul from the 2015-16 season and 2017-18 season with .