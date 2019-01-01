Jordan Ayew: Ghanaian forward’s goal streak ends in 4-0 Tottenham Hotspur bashing

The former Marseille man’s scoring spree came to a halt in the heavy defeat to the Lilywhites

Jordan Ayew failed to get his name on the score sheet as suffered a 4-0 Premier League defeat to Hotspur in London on Saturday afternoon.

The international was in good form heading into this game, scoring in consecutive matches against and , which earned him the Crystal Palace Player of the Month award for August.

There would be no repeat of his scoring heroics this time around, with an Erick Lamela strike, a Heung-Min Son brace and a Patrick van Aanholt own goal the difference between the sides.

Article continues below

It was a bad day in the office for Ayew, who got a yellow card in the 61st minute of the match and was substituted 10 minutes later, with Christian Benteke taking his place.

His failure to score in North London meant he could not join the list of Ghanaians to find the target in three consecutive Premier League matches after his brother Andre Ayew in 2016, Asamoah Gyan in 2010 and Tony Yeboah in 1995.

The younger Ayew will be hoping to get back into the scoring act when the Eagles host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Selhurst Park next Sunday.