Jordan Ayew: Ghana forward breaks goal duck with first Premier League strike in over a year

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew netted his first goal in 43 Premier League matches for Crystal Palace in a 2-2 draw with Southampton on Wednesday.



On a long scoring drought running from last season, the attacker found the back of a net with a close-range effort to salvage a point for The Eagles in the matchday 17 fixture at Selhurst Park.



Wilfried Zaha recorded the hosts’ other goal while James Ward-Prowse and Armando Broja were on target for Southampton.



The draw leaves Palace in 11th position on the league table, four places above The Saints.



It has been a year since Ayew scored for Patrick Vieira’s outfit coming into Wednesday’s tie, the last effort coming against Leeds United in November 2020.



Cote d’Ivoire winger Zaha scored early for The Eagles in the midweek game, shooting past goalkeeper Willy Caballero from inside the box.



In the 32nd minute, Ward-Prowse drew Southampton level, curling home a beautiful free-kick.



Just four minutes later, the visitors went up for the first time through Broja, whose long-range shot sailed past Jack Butland.



In the 65th minute, Ayew, who registered an assist in Palace’s last game against Everton, switched things up a notch with a personal goal this time around, hitting a low rebound into the net after Caballero kept out Edouard’s first shot.



It was the 24th of the Ghanaian’s 27th Premier League goals to be scored in the second half.



His night out on the pitch ended in the 75th minute following a substitution; compatriot and club-mate Jeffrey Schlupp watched the entire game from the bench while Mohammed Salisu played full 90 minutes for Southampton.



Now off the mark, the 30-year-old will hope to make it two goals in a row when Palace play as guests of Watford on Saturday.



Last season, Ayew similarly endured a difficult spell as he ended the term with only one goal to his name.



In the 2019-20 campaign, his fortunes were starkly different as he finished as Palace’s top scorer after hitting nine goals for the side.



His return to scoring will undoubtedly be pleasant news for Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac who will be counting on the forward for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.