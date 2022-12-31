Jordan Ayew ended his goal drought as he scored his maiden goal of the season, a first since April, in Crystal Palace’s victory over Bournemouth.

Ayew ended his goal drought by scoring Palace’s opener

The Ghana forward had not scored since early April

Olise & Eze also impressed but Zaha continued to struggle

WHAT HAPPENED? Ayew rose highest to meet Michael Olise's corner to head in at the back post for his first goal since April 4 when he scored against Arsenal.

Olise then delivered another corner which was converted by Eberechi Eze to give Palace a 2-0 lead after 36 minutes.

The Nigeria prospect found himself some space on the edge of the box and unleashed an unstoppable shot which went inside the left post and past the helpless goalkeeper for his third of the season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ayew has been a frustrating figure for manager Patrick Vieira and Palace supporters but made amends inside 19 minutes with his first goal of the 2022-23 season, having failed to score from 13 starts in 15 matches.

It was just the fifth goal for the Ghana international in 95 games as he continues his struggles in front of goal for the Eagles.

Ayew started on the right wing with Eze on the left while Wilfried Zaha was deployed upfront and the Black Stars forward was among the top performers, managing two shots on goal, while also helping out defensively by winning nine of his 12 ground duels.

Meanwhile, Olise and Eze also came alive, the former providing two assists while the latter scored, having struggled in their 3-0 loss to Fulham early in the week.

ALL EYES ON: Zaha had a toothless display against Fulham and was expected to show some improvements but continued his poor run with no shots on goal against the Cherries.

THE VERDICT: Vieira’s insistence on playing Zaha as the centre-forward seems to be holding him back as he struggles to get going when heavily marked and a return to the wing where he has space to attack might suit him.

WHAT’S NEXT? Palace have a date with London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League match on January 4.