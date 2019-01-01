'Joining Barca is difficult for everybody' - Suarez says Griezmann has squad's support

The 28-year-old France international hasn't hit form since joining from Atletico Madrid, but his veteran team-mate has backed him to shine

Luis Suarez has defended under-fire team-mate Antoine Griezmann, saying that a spell of adaptation after joining the Catalan giants is only natural.

The 28-year-old international has come under fire for a slow start to life at Camp Nou since joining from this summer, though he did score in the midweek win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

With four goals to his name, Griezmann is still finding his feet in his new surroundings – and Suarez doesn’t think he should be hung out to dry for it.

“Obviously, it’s not easy for any player to start here in Barcelona,” Suarez told OneFootball.

“You need time in order to adapt. It takes time and matches and you are feeling better and feeling that your teammates are supporting you.

“But it is necessary to understand that he is not playing in his previous position and he is the one who is making a big effort to adapt to what [Ernesto] Valverde is asking for. I did it too, as did Philippe [Coutinho], Neymar or Ousmane [Dembele].

“Every player who arrives in Barcelona has a difficult first few months and first matches … people are looking at you with detail because of what Barcelona means, but he is quiet and confident because he has our support to play his best football.”

Barca face Griezmann's former employers Atletico in Madrid on Sunday.

Suarez has 10 goals in 15 appearances to his name for Barcelona this season but, while the star continues to find the net with regularity, talk is hotting up as to who will succeed him in the number nine shirt at Camp Nou.

He will be 33 by the end of this season, and his goalscoring return has fallen year-on-year for each of the last four campaigns.

hotshot Lautaro Martinez, who scored twice in the this week and has 11 goals in 18 games this term, is being touted as one of the prime candidates to step into Suarez’ boots in the near future.

“It would depend on certain circumstances and what Barcelona needs because maybe at that moment Barcelona has already a good and young striker,” Suarez said.

“However, he is an incredible striker who is playing extremely well, but we cannot forget he belongs to Inter at the minute.”