John Obuh warns Flying Eagles to take Qatar and USA seriously

The former Nigeria U20 coach believes that participating teams at the cadet World Cup have vastly improved

Former U20 team coach John Obuh has warned the current Flying Eagles team not to underrate any of their group opponents at the Fifa U20 World Cup in on Friday.

The Flying Eagles will face in their opening game.

“I don’t want them to see any of the countries as non-footballing nations but I just want them to be careful because football at this level (U20) is won from the first game,” Obuh told Goal in an exclusive interview.

“Once you are able to tidy up your first game, and [then] your second game, you should have at least been able to qualify from your group to the second stage [already].

“The USA of my time, when I used to play them, I beat them. Anyhow, as far as I am concerned, there has been a big improvement in the United States Youth soccer so we should not look at them as a non-footballing nation but as a footballing nation.

“ is the same thing. Having ceded the World Cup [2022] to them, they are preparing to meet the standards that are expected of them. I am very sure that they would be coming out very strong too.

“I don’t expect anything short of Nigeria qualifying for the next stage," concluded Obuh.

Nigeria will start their Fifa U20 World Cup campaign on May 24 against Group D foes Qatar before coming up against the USA and .