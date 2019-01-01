John Obi Mikel gets Championship Team of the Week spot
Middlesbrough midfielder John Obi Mikel has been named in the English Championship Team of the Week.
The Nigeria international who made his fourth appearance for Tony Pulis’ men since joining the side in January delivered an outstanding display to help them clinch a 1-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers on Sunday.
Boro fans, highly impressed with Mikel's showing, have since composed a special chant for the former Champions League winner.
The victory at the Riverside Stadium saw the Smoggies move to the promotion playoff spot with 54 points from 32 games.
The EFL Team of the Week is here!https://t.co/qXBish2AnJ#EFL | #TOTW pic.twitter.com/5bIALGXF7B— EFL (@EFL) February 19, 2019
The Chelsea legend was listed along with Morecambe’s Mark Halstead, Notts County’s duo of Sam Stubbs and Ben Barclay, Preston North End’s Ben Davies, MK Dons’ Jake Hesketh, Luton Town’s George Moncur, Sheffield United’s Gary Madine, Southend United’s Simon Cox and Norwich City’s duo of Teemu Pukki and Emi Buendia.
Mikel will hope to continue the impressive display when Middlesbrough play host to Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.