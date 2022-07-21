Joel Obi: Reggina sign Nigeria midfielder from Salernitana

Following the expiration of his contract at Stadio Arechi, the 31-year-old joined the Serie B side on Wednesday

Reggina has announced the signing of Nigeria international Joel Obi from Serie A side Salernitana.

The midfielder was handed a two-year deal by the Italian second tier outfit that will keep him at Stadio Oreste Granillo until 2024.

Obi’s mission would be to help the Amaranth return to the Italian elite division after the 2022-23 season.

“Reggina 1914 announces that it has reached an agreement for the right to sports performance of the footballer Joel Obi,” a statement from the club website read.

“The midfielder, born in 1991, moved to the shore of the Strait signing a contract on a two-year basis. To Joel a warm welcome to the amaranth family.”

Following his impressive displays in Inter Milan's youth team, he was promoted to the Black and Blues' senior squad by Jose Mourinho.

Obi made his Inter debut on September 29, 2010, in a Uefa Champions League group stage game against Bundesliga side Werder Bremen

Following his inability to command a regular place, he was sent on loan to Parma in 2013. However, he returned to the Giuseppe Meazza after just eight matches.

On July 2, 2015, the African was transferred to Torino for a €2.2 million fee and signed a 4-year contract before heading to Chievo Verona three-years later

During his stay at the club, Obi was loaned to the Turkish Super Lig where he spent the second half of the 2018-19 campaign with Alanyaspor.

He recalled his stay at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi and he appreciated everyone who made his time at the club memorable.

“I would like to find the right words to describe what these two and a half seasons spent at Chievo have represented for me, all the emotions, the moments in which we cried, rejoiced, suffered and fought, always together, as a true team,” Obi wrote on Instagram.

“Perhaps the best way is to say thank you. This path has made me grow professionally and humanly, so I want to thank all the people who have been part of it: my teammates, the staff, the managers, and all those who work for this shirt.

“A heartfelt thanks, in particular, goes to you fans, who have always supported me in the happy moments, but above all in the most difficult ones. I think that the beauty of football is also a little bit this: the ability to say goodbye, but knowing that nothing really ends because that has always been inside you. Thanks.”