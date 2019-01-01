Joel Matip: Liverpool will defend Tottenham Hotspur as a team

The Reds are set to fight for their sixth Champions League title at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday

Joel Matip has spoken about 's readiness to take on Hotspur in the Uefa final.

After losing to in last season's final, Jurgen Klopp's men have the chance to redeem themselves in their second successive Champions League final.

Liverpool are back in after a seven-day training camp in Marbella before heading to Madrid for Saturday's final.

During Tuesday's press conference at Melwood, Matip disclosed that they are up to the task to neutralise Mauricio Pochettino's side.

"I think we should try to enjoy the chance to win a title," Matip told the media.

"It is the same for the opponent so we all have fresh legs. We train well and we are in good shape.

"It doesn’t matter. We will defend them all as a team."

Matip has enjoyed a fine campaign with Liverpool this season, both in European competition and in the English Premier League.

With Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren back in training, the 27-year-old is looking forward to getting a place in Klopp's starting XI on Saturday.

"I always believe in myself but now I have the opportunity to play and I try to use it," he continued.

"We have a lot of quality in the team. It doesn’t matter who is coming in from the bench. It is really nice to be part of it.

"It is really good that we have in the last weeks so many wins. It is hard to compare to other parts of my career but I really enjoy the time. I am quite fine.

"I know it is one of the biggest games but at the moment I am fine. These are the kind of games you always want to play as a kid."

Matip has developed a strong partnership with Dutch international Virgil van Dijk in the heart of Liverpool's defence this season.

The Cameroonian centre-back highlighted the importance of the former player to the team. He also expressed his confidence in Alisson's qualities.

"He [Van Dijk] is so calm, he gives the team more stability," he added.

"Alisson is a great keeper but Loris is also a great keeper. We trust Ali, he did it so well all season on the ball."