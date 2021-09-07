Joe Dodoo: Doncaster Rovers sign Wigan Athletic forward

The 26-year-old has signed a two-year deal to link up with his former coach Richie Wellens

Ghana prospect Joe Dodoo has sealed a transfer from Wigan Athletic to League One side Doncaster Rovers.

Dodoo is eligible to represent England or Ghana internationally. In March 2013, Dodoo was called up to the England U18 team and played in a match against Belgium.

On May 20, 2016, he was called up to the Ghana squad for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Mauritius, but since he required Fifa to approve his change of nationality, he was unable to play, but trained with the squad.

"Rovers have completed the signing of experienced striker Joe Dodoo on a two-year deal,” the club confirmed on their official website.

“The 26-year-old arrives having made more than 100 appearances in the English game.

“Dodoo started his career with Leicester City, where he worked with current Rovers boss Richie Wellens at the King Power Stadium.

“He left the Foxes to join Scottish giants Rangers in 2016, and went on to make 24 appearances during his time at Ibrox, and also spent periods on loan at Charlton Athletic and Blackpool respectively.”

“The 6ft front-man has spent the past two seasons in Sky Bet League One with Bolton Wanderers and Wigan, and scored for both clubs against Rovers in each of his outings at the Keepmoat Stadium.

“He scored four goals and assisted a further three in 12 starts for the Latics last season.”

Speaking after signing the deal, Dodoo said: “It feels good to be here. I’ve always admired the way Doncaster play. I spoke to the manager and the club has ambition so I’m happy to be part of it.

“The manager wants to play football, he wants to win. He wants to make sure the club does good things, so the ambition of the club and the style of play is what brought me here.”

On his reunion with Wellens, who handled him at Leicester, Dodoo said: “I was at Leicester with the manager so we know each other quite well. When the opportunity came for me to join here, things happened quite quickly,” he added.

“Speaking to the manager just makes me want to be part of things and it makes it quite easy to collaborate together.

“Every player wants to settle down and find somewhere that they can play their best football. Signing a two-year deal shows that I want to be here and do well for the club. I’m looking forward to it.”

Dodoo could make his Rovers debut in the Papa John’s Trophy tie at home to Rotherham United on Tuesday night.