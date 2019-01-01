Joe Aribo: Rangers midfielder ‘has the world at his feet’ - Gerrard

The Gers boss is confident the 23-year-old has all it takes to rule the world with his potential after impressing against the Fifers

manager Steven Gerrard has lauded the performance of Joe Aribo in their 3-0 victory over East Fife in a Scottish League Cup tie on Sunday.

The midfielder delivered a five-star performance against the Fifers, sealing his side’s victory to help the Gers advance into the quarter-final of the competition.

Elated by the showing, the former and captain has praised the effort from the 23-year-old.

"Everyone will go away talking about Joe Aribo and rightly so," Gerrard told BT Sport.

"I am not sure how many good players have been at this stadium, but I don't think you will see many better than Joe.

"Top players turn up anywhere, it doesn't matter if it is in front of 50,000, or 1500, your standards are always the same and from day one Joe has done that. He was outstanding from start to finish.”

Aribo joined Rangers after leaving Charlton Athletic in the summer, signing a four-year deal which will keep him at the Ibrox Stadium till 2023.

"He can go as far as he wants. I hope he stays alongside me for many years, but he's got the world at his feet," Gerrard added.

Aribo is in line to make his international debut for , having been invited for the Super Eagles’ friendly game against slated for September 10.