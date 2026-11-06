Cole Palmer OUT! Thomas Tuchel snubs Chelsea star again as Jobe Bellingham joins brother Jude in England squad

Share Follow GOAL on Google

England manager Thomas Tuchel has caused a stir with his latest squad selection for the upcoming UEFA Nations League double-header against Croatia and Spain. While the headline news sees the Bellingham brothers united in the senior setup for the first time, several high-profile Premier League stars, including Cole Palmer and Phil Foden, have been left out in the cold.

Advertisement

Tuchel shuns established stars for emerging youth

The biggest talking point from Tuchel’s latest selection is the maiden call-up for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham. The 21-year-old joins his older brother, Real Madrid star Jude, in the senior ranks for the first time. Meanwhile, Manchester City playmaker Foden remains frozen out under Tuchel, having failed to regain his place since missing the World Cup.

Palmer also finds himself exiled once more. Despite registering three goals and three assists in nine Premier League outings for Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea, the 24-year-old has been overlooked. His recent red card against Tottenham Hotspur may have contributed to Tuchel’s decision to look elsewhere in attack.

Surprising additions and defensive returns

With seasoned forwards stepping aside, Tuchel has opened the door for several promising teenagers. Fulham’s 19-year-old standout Josh King has been rewarded for his impressive form at Craven Cottage, while highly-rated Liverpool prospect Rio Ngumoha also steps up to the senior stage.

At the back, Arsenal defender Ben White returns to the fold alongside club colleague Declan Rice, who missed the previous international break. Everton duo Jarrad Branthwaite and James Garner have also earned spots as defensive and midfield options following strong starts to their domestic campaigns.

Advertisement Advertisement

Conversely, Arsenal winger Noni Madueke has been surprisingly dropped. The attacker had been a prominent figure in recent England camps and has enjoyed a solid run of form for the Gunners, but ultimately failed to make Tuchel's final cut.

Related Topics

Chasing Spain in the Nations League

England are currently sitting second in UEFA Nations League Group A2. They trail group leaders and world champions Spain by three points after four matches, having suffered a narrow defeat to the Spanish at Wembley earlier in the campaign.

Despite that setback, Tuchel’s side have efficiently dispatched their other opponents. They boast a commanding head-to-head record over the rest of the group, having hammered Croatia and secured back-to-back victories against Czechia.

Advertisement

A decisive double-header awaits

The Three Lions resume their Nations League campaign against Croatia at Wembley on Thursday, November 12. A positive result on home soil is essential to maintain pressure on the group leaders before a daunting away trip.

Tuchel will then take his revamped squad to Madrid for a crucial rematch against Spain on Sunday, November 15. This blockbuster clash will likely dictate whether England can snatch the top spot in Group A2, testing exactly how Tuchel's bold selection gambles fare on the biggest stage.