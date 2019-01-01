Jo Bonfrere joins George Weah, Samuel Eto’o & Didier Drogba for Ambode testimonial

The Dutchman has confirmed his participation for this week’s novelty game in honour of the outgoing Lagos state boss

Atlanta 96 Olympics football winning coach Jo Bonfrere will take part in governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s farewell game billed for Saturday, May 18.

The novelty match is scheduled to be held at the Agege Stadium and was put together by former internationals: Waidi Akanni, Mutiu Adepoju, Samson Siasia, and Augustine Eguavoen to celebrate the outgoing Lagos State head.

Join me and other African football legends as we celebrate outgoing Lagos State boss @AkinwunmiAmbode ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/o06aB0Gg1c — Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) May 13, 2019

The Dutchman is expected to coach the former Super Eagles stars against their opponents selected from the rest of Africa.

In a chat with Goal, chairman of the organising committee of ‘The Match’, Akanni revealed the motive for the encounter set to bring together African football icons.

“We should appreciate our legends in sports as well as support the less privileged and honour top performers in sports,” Akanni told Goal.

“One of such [top performers] is governor Akinwunmi Ambode for his work on infrastructure and support for sports.

“All our national teams at one point in time or the other got financial support from the Lagos state government – which has never happened before.”

President George Weah, Samuel Eto’o, Titi Camara, Micheal Essien, Stephen Appiah, Nwankwo Kanu, Finidi George, El-Hadji Diouf, Lomana LuaLua are some of the legends expected to grace the game.