JKF Youth Cup will redefine Nigeria’s football culture - Olanlege

The administrator claims the tournament will have a constructive influence on the growth of grassroots football development in the country

Ekiti State Football FA boss, Bayo Olanlege says the John Kayode Fayemi Youth Cup will have a positive impact on Nigerian football in future.

After weeks of exciting football action, the final of the maiden U15 football competition will be held on December 26 with mouthwatering pairings.

In the girls category, FC Phoenix will take on Fatoba Queens for size, while Ado LG are hoping to be crowned as boys champions against their rivals from Gbonyin LG.

In a chat with Goal, Olanlege discloses the tournament is an attempt in helping the country have a ‘genuine’ football culture as well as impact positively on grassroots football development.

“Apart from discovering future stars, the essence of this competition is to sensitise people that football is a very serious business,” he told Goal.

“Also, we want to build a genuine footballing culture that will rub off positively on in future.

“We have put the final of the JKF Youth Cup final on Boxing Day. [It] is strategic as we deliberately want to engage and encourage all sports loving people of Ekiti state towards playing a key role in grassroots football development.”

He also applauded the influence of governor Fayemi for his continuous backing towards ensuring JKF Youth Cup becomes a reality.

“The support from His Excellency has been massive and unrivaled,” he continued.

“He bought into this project immediately [and] he was briefed about what it entails and has vowed to do everything possible to ensure the competition is sustained.

“He is passionate about whatever will affect the future of the youth positively, and he has demonstrated that with his support logistic wise, morally, and financially.”