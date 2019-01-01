Jimenez returns from break with goal to stand out for Mexicans in Europe

After having two goals called back, the Wolves forward took a penalty that stood, in one of few brights spots for El Tri stars abroad

Raul Jimenez had the ball in the back of the net to make it 1-0 . Then he had the ball in the back of the net again, also to make it 1-0. Eventually, he scored from the penalty spot to give Wolves their first goal that would stand and rescue a point from Saturday's game against .

After Jimenez twice got to celebrate goals that then were called back with the use of VAR, his final goal stood. It was from the penalty spot, with the spot-kick specialist putting his strike past Southampton goalkeeper Angus Gunn to help the Wolverhampton club get a point out of the match. Wolves are back in action later this week with a trip to face Slovan Bratislava in the .

In , it was mostly bad news for Mexicans.

Perhaps needing a rest from the international break in which he played two matches, Nestor Araujo was not in the Celta de Vigo roster for 2-0 defeat to .

Andres Guardado and Diego Lainez were in the 18 for another loss, this time to , but only Guardado got playing time. He came in for 25 minutes at the end of the contest.

Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez did get the starting nod for in a 1-0 victory over to close out the weekend, making way after 80 minutes. They're back at home Thursday hosting F91 Dudelange in Euopa League action.

Neither Mexican based in the Eredivisie started but each saw a few minutes at the end of their teams' respective contests. suffered a surprising 3-0 setback at Utrecht, finishing with nine men. Erick Gutierrez got into the game only in the 86th minute.

Edson Alvarez came on for even later than that, with two minutes of play in Ajax's 2-1 win over RKC Waalwijk. Combined with PSV's loss, the victory takes Ajax to the top of the table ahead of this week's match against .

Still coping with an ankle knock, Jesus Corona wasn't part of 's cup match this weekend. They survived without him, beating Coimbroes 5-0.

Hirving Lozano also was out of the 18 with the ankle issue he picked up with the national team during the week. He's in the squad traveling to face Red Bull Salzburg in the week, which seems to indicate he's gotten over what looked like a more serious injury.