Jigawa win will spur Heartland to do better - Ohanachom

After securing their first win of the season against Badaru Boys, the striker is hoping the result can inspire the Naze Millionaires

Chinedu Ohanachom believes Heartland’s win over Jigawa Golden Stars can help the team do better.

Leonard Ugochukwu’s 48th-minute strike sealed the 1-0 win at Okigwe Stadium, as the Naze Millionaires ended their four-game winless run.

FULL-TIME



Heartland 1-0 Jigawa GS #HEAJIG #NPFL20



⚽️ Ugochukwu Leonard 48’ — League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) November 24, 2019

Victory for the Owerri based outfit took them to 13th position in the top-flight log, and the forward sees that as a sign of good things to come.

“It has not been easy for the players, technical crew and management after going four games without a good result,” Ohanachom told website.

Article continues below

“We are happy we broke the jinx on Matchday 5 with a win against Jigawa Golden Stars in front of our home fans, and we believe that the win will help propel us to do even better.”

Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu’s men would be hoping to consolidate on this lead as guests of Wikki Tourists on Saturday.

Heartland must be at their best to overcome the Giant Elephants who boast a 100% home record so far this term.