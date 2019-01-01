Jigawa win will spur Heartland to do better - Ohanachom
Leonard Ugochukwu’s 48th-minute strike sealed the 1-0 win at Okigwe Stadium, as the Naze Millionaires ended their four-game winless run.
FULL-TIME— League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) November 24, 2019
Heartland 1-0 Jigawa GS #HEAJIG #NPFL20
⚽️ Ugochukwu Leonard 48’
Victory for the Owerri based outfit took them to 13th position in the Nigeria top-flight log, and the forward sees that as a sign of good things to come.
“It has not been easy for the players, technical crew and management after going four games without a good result,” Ohanachom told NPFL website.
“We are happy we broke the jinx on Matchday 5 with a win against Jigawa Golden Stars in front of our home fans, and we believe that the win will help propel us to do even better.”
As things now stand#NPFL20 pic.twitter.com/eVoVyfBAAo— League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) November 24, 2019
Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu’s men would be hoping to consolidate on this lead as guests of Wikki Tourists on Saturday.
Heartland must be at their best to overcome the Giant Elephants who boast a 100% home record so far this term.