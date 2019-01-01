Jiangsu Suning's Chawinga makes history in inaugural AFC Women's Club Championship

The 23-year-old forward entered the record books on Tuesday after scoring the maiden goal in the first elite Asian club competition

Malawi international Tabitha Chawinga has become the first player to score in the inaugural Asian Women's Club Championship.

The Flames captain, who had scored 35 goals in 27 outings to inspire Jiangsu Suning to a quadruple this season, started in Tuesday's opener against Nippon TV Beleza.

Jocelyn Precheur's ladies started the maiden edition's opener on a high as Chawinga outran her marker from the centre area to score the first goal of the tournament just seven minutes into the match.

Article continues below

After Chawinga's opener, Mjna Tanaka struck two minutes later for the Japanese champions to ensure the sides shared the spoils at Yongin Citizens Sports Park.

Her colleague Elizabeth Addo, who were both nominated for the 2019 African Women's Footballer of the Year, was in action for 84 minutes for Jiangsu before being replaced by Li Yang.

After her outstanding opening day with the Chinese giants, she will hope to replicate her form against Australian champions Melbourne Victory on Thursday.