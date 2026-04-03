Jesus is the key... The Five-Star Team restores Al-Nasr's pride with a historic scoreline

Al-Nasr set a new record in the Roshen Professional League after beating Al-Najma 5-2 in their clash on Friday evening as part of Matchday 27 of the competition, confirming ‘Al-Alamy’s’ strong comeback and continuing their outstanding form this season.

Portuguese manager Jorge Jesus’s men took their tally to 70 points at the top of the Roshen League table, temporarily extending their lead over Al-Hilal to six points.

According to the football statistics network Opta, Al-Nassr equalled their longest run of consecutive victories in the Roshen League since the start of the professional era in the 2008–09 season.

Al-Nassr have now recorded 13 consecutive wins, repeating their feat from November 2013 to February 2014.

The credit for this resurgence goes to Portuguese manager Jorge Jesus, who has restored Al-Nasr’s winning character and consistency in the face of tough challenges since taking charge at the start of the current season.

Al-Alamy are looking to continue their journey towards reclaiming the Roshen League title, with the match against Al-Najma seeing Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo shine by scoring two goals upon his return to the pitch.