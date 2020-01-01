JDT's home tie against Guangzhou moved to May 20

In light of the on-going coronavirus issue, Asian Football Confederation has decided to postponed all matches involving Chinese clubs.

That means all AFC group stage match from matchday one to matchday three that involves any Chinese clubs will be played at a later date.

So while the rest of the competition starts next week, Chinese teams will only begin their in April and will have to play catch up in terms of fixtures and points.

This new change means that the originally scheduled Johor Darul Ta'zim match against Guangzhou Evergrande that is supposed to be played on 19 February, is now moved to 20 May.

Considering that the Malaysia has not even started and comparatively colder weather in Guangzhou, this change of fixture date can only be seen as beneficial to JDT.

The Southern Tigers will start their ACL campaign on the road at Vissel Kobe on 12 February before the Charity Shield match against at home on 28 February.

The big difference will be that instead of an ACL match being the very first match played at the spanking new Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, it will now be a domestic fixture.

