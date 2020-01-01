JDT to kick-off ACL campaign against Emperor Cup champions, Vissel Kobe

The Japanese club won the ticket to the AFC Champions League for the first time in their history after winning the Emperor's Cup on New Year's Day.

The 2-0 win over Kashima Antlers in the final was achieved thanks to an own goal by Tomoya Inukai after just 18 minutes played before Noriaki Fujimoto sealed the match with a goal in the 38th minute.

This was Vissel's first major trophy triumph in their 54-year club history, marking the first success since massive financial injection saw the club bringing in big European names to Japanese shores.

David Villa, Andres Iniesta, Lukas Podolski, Thomas Vermaelen, Sergi Samper and head coach Thorsten Fink all played a major part in Vissel becoming a big player in the domestic competitions.

But more importantly, the success also secured them a place in the 2020 AFC , in what will be their first ever appearance in the most elite club competition in Asia.

They will be in Group G together with Johor Darul Ta'zim, Guangzhou Evergrande and Suwon Bluewings with their first match in the competition being a home tie against JDT.

Full Group G Fixtures:

February 12: Vissel v JDT, Guangzhou v Suwon

February 19: Suwon v Vissel, JDT v Guangzhou

March 3: JDT v Suwon, Vissel v Guangzhou

April 8: Guangzhou v Vissel, Suwon v JDT

April 21: JDT v Vissel, Suwon v Guangzhou

May 5: Guangzhou v JDT, Vissel v Suwon

Follow Goal Malaysia on Instagram