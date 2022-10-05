Japan vs Nigeria: Kick-off, TV channel, Squad News and Preview

The Asians are hoping to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions when they square up against the nine-time African champions in Kobe.

Nigeria continue preparations for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup when they face Japan in a prestige friendly.

The Super Falcons have underperformed in the ongoing year. Aside from finishing fourth in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations – their worst outing ever - they have lost their last four matches on the bounce.

Their last international outing was against the United States of America in September. In that fixture played in Washington DC, the West Africans stuttered to a 2-1 defeat.

Against the Asians – who have not lost any of their last four matches in all competitions, Nigeria have a chance to redeem their image by stunning the 2011 World Cup winners.

The teams last met on September 26, 2013, with Nadeshiko Japan winning 2-0 at the Fukuda Denshi Arena.

Game Japan vs Nigeria Date Thursday, October 6 Time 08:30 (WAT)

This match will be live-streamed on NFF TV

Nigeria TV channel Online stream - NFF TV

Squads & Team News

Position Japan squad Goalkeepers Yamashita, Hirao, Tanaka Defenders Kumagai, Miyake, Norimatsu, Shimizu, Seike, Miyagawa, Minami, Takarada, Takahashi Midfielders Koyama, Naomoto, Sugita, Hayashi, Nagano, Kitamura, Miyazawa, Endo, Fujino Forwards Inoue, Tanaka, Ueki, Hamano

Potential Japan XI: Yamashita, Shimizu, Miyagawa, Takarada, Takahashi, Inoue, Nagano, Miyazawa, Chiba, Hayashi, Ueki

Position Nigeria squad Goalkeepers Nnadozie, Obidinma Defenders Ohale, Plumptre, Demehin, Ogbonna, Alozie Midfielders Otu, Ucheibe, Ayinde, Efih, Okobi-Okeoghene, Abiodun Forwards Kanu, Onumonu, Monday, Ikechukwu, Ajibade, Toni Payne

Potential Nigeria XI: Nnadozie, Ohale, Pumptre, Alozie, Ogbonna, Otu, Ayinde, Ucheibe, Okobi, Ajibade, Kanu



Match Preview

Nigeria face the Asians without key players. Captain Onome Ebi is out due to injury worries, while Asisat Oshoala did not join the squad for a reason yet unknown.

Regardless, coach Waldrum would be hoping to grind out the result in Kobe with captain Rasheedat Ajibade shouldering the goalscoring responsibilities.

Not minding the outcome on Thursday, the Super Falcons handler claims the match will help his team gel well for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

“We play against the best teams in the world because that is what it will be like at the World Cup,” the American told the media.

“You don’t get better if you don’t play the best competition. Japan are a world power, they are a very disciplined and organised team.

“They have maintained their quality; they now have physically strong players.

“It will be a difficult challenge, but it will be a great experience for us as we prepare for the World Cup.

“We have some young players; we need to find out where we are lacking and playing teams like Japan will expose areas we need to improve upon.”

Futoshi Ikeda’s women are gunning for victory which will increase Japan’s unbeaten to six games.

Three days after facing Nigeria, they will try New Zealand for size in another friendly.