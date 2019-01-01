Jamilu Collins ends 24-month SC Paderborn wait with stunner against Bayern Munich

The 25-year-old has ended his wait for a goal for his German outfit, scoring in their defeat to Niko Kovac’s men on Saturday afternoon

Jamilu Collins scored his first SC Paderborn goal with a second-half long-range stunner in Saturday’s 3-2 defeat against .

With the Bavarians leading 3-1 after 79 minutes, the international reduced the deficit for Steffen Baumgart’s men at Elmar Volkmann with an incredible effort.

The left-back rifled home from 35 yards after Marlon Ritter’s corner kick was not dealt with by Bayern Munich's defenders, with goalkeeper Manuel Neuer left stranded.

In a five-goal thriller, Niko Kovac’s men took the lead through Serge Gnabry’s 15th-minute strike before Philippe Coutinho tapped home from close range just after half-time.

Kai Proger’s 68th-minute goal gave Paderborn hope, but Robert Lewandowski's goal 11 minutes later sandwiched the effort.

Collins joined Paderborn in 2017 on a two-year contract after loan moves from Pomorac, Krka, Sibenik and Istra 1961.

Having helped the team gain promotion to the Second Division, and ultimately the German top-flight , the defender earned himself a Nigeria call-up and featured in the 2019 in .

He has been included in the Super Eagles’ squad to face in October's international friendly billed for Singapore.

Following their latest defeat, Steffen Baumgart’s team remain at the base of the Bundesliga with one point from six outings. They host 05 in their next tie on October 5.