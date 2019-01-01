James' future in Bayern's hands – Hoeness

The midfielder is linked with a return to Real Madrid, but the German club's president said his future is in his side's hands

president Uli Hoeness insisted James Rodriguez's future was in the hands of the giants amid uncertainty over the attacker.

James, 27, arrived at Bayern from on a two-year loan deal in 2017, with speculation linking the playmaker with a return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

But Hoeness said the German champions would have the final say on James, whose deal includes a €42million option to buy.

"It all depends on what our coach decides," he told Sport1.

"If he [Niko Kovac] says he wants James for next season, we'll pay the €42million. It is up to us what happens.

"We have an option we can either trigger before May or not. If we decide that's what we will do, he will have to stay. But we haven't yet made any decision on the subject."

Bayern are also heavily linked with a move for and defender Lucas Hernandez.

Hoeness said they were still considering trying to sign Hernandez, who is reported to have a release clause of €85m.

"I imagine we will pay his release clause if we have the opportunity to do so. He is a world champion," he said.

Article continues below

Bayern earned a 0-0 draw with in the first leg of their clash and will now head home for the second leg.

Meanwhile, in league play, Bayern trail by three points in the Bundesliga through 23 matches.

Bayern, who topped 1-0 over the weekend, will next face off with and before the second leg clash with Liverpool on March 13.