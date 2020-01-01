Rashford begs for rematch after exiting England's FIFA tournament to Sancho

The Manchester United star was desperate for a rematch against his compatriot on FIFA 20 after crashing out of the #FootballsStayingHome Cup

Jadon Sancho got the better of team-mate Marcus Rashford in the first round of the team's #FootballsStayingHome Cup on FIFA 20 on Friday.

Sancho prevailed 2-1 despite initially trailing to a goal created by the in-game version of the winger, his cross finding Rashford, controlled by Rashford.

"Oh, Jadon Sancho to Marcus Rashford! Sanch is under pressure right now," the striker laughed on camera. "Oh my lord, I know you're sweating."

However, Sancho equalised through Rashford himself and then netted a winner with Raheem Sterling.

"I threw the game away, man," Rashford moaned, before adding: "You know what? I'm going to play you again. I'm going to go back to the drawing board and play you later."

Sixteen players across England's senior men's and women's teams and the Under-21s are involved in a tournament designed to raise awareness for staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the competition - which also highlighted the National Emergencies Trust, a collection of community foundations that distributes money to charities - Tammy Abraham, James Maddison, Todd Cantwell and Lucy Bronze were among the others to also advance to the quarter-finals.

Abraham was helped by a hat-trick from Rashford as he defeated colleague Callum Hudson-Odoi 5-2.

Meanwhile, Maddison scored as himself in a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Callum Wilson that was sealed with a winner from Harry Kane.

"Look who it is! The dangerman," Maddison cried after finding the net with his computerised self.

What a goal that is @Madders10 with a superb strike for @Madders10! pic.twitter.com/wZMSNEslRB — England (@England) April 10, 2020

Cantwell won the battle of the midfielders against Mason Mount, with substitute Rashford scoring a hat-trick in a 5-0 win after the man brought him off the bench.

Mount had threatened to quit if Cantwell scored with the virtual version of the Chelsea midfielder, though he vowed to retire from the game after the drubbing.

"Go and win this and I won't feel bad," he told Cantwell.

Cantwell's Norwich team-mate Max Aarons had his own hat-trick hero as Maddison grabbed all the goals in the 3-1 victory over Trent Alexander-Arnold's England.

Elsewhere, Ryan Sessegnon won 3-1 against Reiss Nelson, who was in disbelief that it was only a one-game series, while a golden goal earned Bronze a victory over Ellie Roebuck.

Bronze is the only female representative in the last eight after Eddie Nketiah saw off fellow star Jordan Nobbs, setting up a meeting with Sancho.