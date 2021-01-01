Jabaar: Stellenbosch FC snap up Nigeria's World Cup star

The Western Cape-based side has added another Nigerian player to their squad as they look to retain their status in the elite league

Stellenbosch FC have announced the signing of Nigeria youth international Ibraheem Jabaar.

The teenager has joined PSL club from Nigerian outfit Ijebu United as Stellies strengthened their squad in the current transfer window.

Stellies released the following statement on their official website:

"The club is excited to announce the signing of this young Nigerian International who puts pen to paper with Stellenboch FC," a club statement read.

"Welcome Ibraheem Jabaar (18-year-old). Jabaar is proudly Stellenbosch."

Jabaar is the second Nigerian player to sign for Stellenbosch this season as he joins his countryman Stanley Dimgba at the Western Cape-based club.

Dimgba was snapped up by Stellies from Nigerian giants Enyimba at the beginning of the current campaign and he has made an impact under coach Steve Barker.

The left-footed marksman, who is one of the most powerful shooters in the PSL, has netted three goals from six starts in the league.

Jabaar will also be hoping to impress in the South African top-flight having played in two international youth football tournaments.

The promising player, who will wear jersey number 27 at Stellies, starred for Nigeria at the 2019 Caf Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Tanzania.

His two goals in the continental tournament helped the Golden Eaglets finish fourth in the competition and the team qualified for the 2019 Fifa Under-17 World Cup finals.

Jabaar also played for his nation at the Fifa U17 World Cup finals in Brazil where he was mainly used as an impact player from the bench.

The Golden Eaglets were eliminated by the Netherlands in the Round of 16 after suffering a 3-1 defeat at Estadio Olimpico with Jabaar having been introduced in the 64th minute.

Stellenbosch assistant coach Wesley Sergel welcomed Jabaar to the 2018/19 National First Division champions.

"Welcome Ibraheem," Sergel wrote on his official Twitter account.

"He joins the team after playing in the 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup held in Brazil, where Nigeria were knocked out by the Netherlands in the last round of 16."

Stellies are scheduled to take on Lamontville Golden Arrows in a PSL match at Danie Craven Stadium on Friday.