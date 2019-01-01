Iwobi surpasses Arsenal record with second Everton goal

Since his arrival on Merseyside, the 23-year-old's goals for the Toffees have come via his head

Alex Iwobi has scored two headed goals for this season, one more than he had during his professional spell at .

The forward opened his goal account for against Lincoln City on Wednesday with a header and he also found the target against Wolverhampton Wanderers with his head in Sunday's Premier League outing.

Iwobi powered Gylfi Sigurdsson's cross to the back of the net in the 12th minute as the Toffees edged their visitors 3-2 win at Goodison Park.

During his stint at the Emirates Stadium, the Super Eagles star scored 15 goals across all competitions and only one came via his head.

After helping Everton secure a 3-2 win over - their second league win of the season - Iwobi will shift his focus on helping Nigeria during their international friendly match against on September 10.