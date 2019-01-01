'Iwobi should never play again' – Fans troll Everton star after Tottenham Hotspur blunder

The Nigeria international is in the news for the wrong reason and he has not been spared by irritated football followers on social media

Football fans have hit out at Alex Iwobi for his role in ’s 1-1 draw with Hotspur in Sunday’s Premier League showdown.

After a goalless first half at Goodison Park, Harry Kane-less Spurs took a 63rd-minute lead after Dele Alli capitalised on Iwobi’s sloppy pass.

63 - Loose pass from Iwobi gifts us possession and @dele_official shows great composure to give us the lead!



🔵 #EFC 0-1 #THFC ⚪ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 3, 2019

However, the game ended all squared thanks to Cenk Tosun’s 97th-minute equaliser in the keenly contested affair.

Nonetheless, the Nigerian did not escape the fury of fans who were displeased with his poor outing despite seeing every minute of action.



Below are some of the reaction selected from Twitter.

Iwobi should never play again — Dan Thomas (@DT1878) November 3, 2019

Was a shocking giveaway by Iwobi for Alli’s goal but Holgate’s defending there is beyond hideous 🤮 — Charlie (@DeadlyOzil) November 3, 2019

Alex Iwobi...



You can take the man out of



But you can never take the Arsenal out of a man#EVETOT pic.twitter.com/Lz9G5a02B3 — Nick (@Nick_Talks7) November 3, 2019

£40m for Iwobi. Gets me every time. 😂😂😂 — TikiTakaConnor (@TikiTakaConnor) November 3, 2019

Just a quick reminder that paid us £60m for Iwobi and Walcott. Everton Football Club appreciation tweet. — Aubazettes (@Aubazettes) November 3, 2019

Seriously, Iwobi and Walcott literally represent us breaking into Goodison Park and stealing 55 MILLION in cash. — East Lower MBE (@ArsenesGlasses_) November 3, 2019

This is why we sold Alex iwobi!!! pic.twitter.com/8VQuxW8aRg — louis clake (@louissss123) November 3, 2019

Dele Ali struggling Iwobi says here’s a gift mate. #EVETOT pic.twitter.com/HsmdIOu3LK — 🤴🏾 ᴷⁱⁿᵍ ᴰᵃⱽⁱᴰ (@King_David_Ja) November 3, 2019