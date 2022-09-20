'Iwobi is Everton's superstar and deserves it' - Fans welcome new contract for Super Eagle

The 26-year-old has been among the key players under Frank Lampard's reign and set up the Tofees' goal against the Hammers

Everton supporters have unanimously welcomed reports the Premier League club have opened talks to tie down winger Alex Iwobi to a new long-term contract.

After helping the Toffees register their first top-flight victory of the season against West Ham United on Sunday, Echo reported the Blues have started negotiations to extend the stay of the 26-year-old Nigeria international, whose current deal ends in 2024.

Iwobi has been among the key lights for manager Frank Lampard this season, having started and finished every minute of the seven matches played so far.

He already has two assists to his name, and it was his clever pass which set up Neal Maupay to score against the Hammers in the 1-0 victory at Goodison Park.

He was also key for Everton last season when he played in every minute of the team's last 12 matches to help the Toffees keep their status in the top-flight.

Getty Images

Evertonians are taking to social media to urge the club to move with speed and complete the contractual process.

"Get it done Everton, Iwobi has turned into a top class player," Steve Stanley opened the debate on Facebook while Charles Sedi wrote: "No other player deserves it than him."

Hoss Hall opined: "Definitely make that happen, Iwobi has been one of our most consistent players awesome," while Haruna Baba said: "Totally deserved, the guy has been a masterclass for Everton."

Paul Barnfield called on Everton to increase Iwobi's pay in the process: "I'd give him a 1k rise per week over five years as the clubs finances are in such a mess," he said, adding: "Fair play to him, I called him a League One player but he has changed that opinion."

Getty

"No other player deserves it than him," added Charles Sedi while Mark Roberts said: "Double his pay now! Worth 80 mil 😂! Get him signed up! Playing with confidence and good too see the fans behind him now which will bring him on."

Barry Grundy called on other players at Everton to look up to the former Arsenal winger: "He's been superb his work rate is incredible," he said, adding: "All the other players should be looking upto Iwobi."

Peter Papadopoulos wrote: "I believe Iwobi deserves a new contract. The lad has played extremely well this season," while Louis Rice opined: "He deserves everything, give him whatever he wants, even 10 years."

However, Will Brown is against the move to hand Iwobi an extension insisting: "Iwobi still got two years left, I wouldn’t rush to give him a new contract just yet," while Vincent Cheek backed Brown: "Two years still a long way to go, let him first keep improving."

Last season, the Super Eagle managed 28 top-flight appearances, scored two goals and provided two assists. With the international break next, Iwobi will hope to lead Nigeria when they take on Algeria in a friendly match on September 27.