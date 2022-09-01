Iwobi: How ex-Arsenal teammate Akpom influenced his fashion sense

The Everton midfielder shared the way his former Gunners colleague’s style stood out for him, watching Hannah Montana as a kid and his love for music

Nigeria midfielder Alex Iwobi has revealed how former Arsenal teammate Chuba Akpom influenced his fashion sense.

The Everton star came through the Arsenal academy with the likes of Akpom, Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson and Serge Gnabry and while all of them had a keen interest in fashion, it is the former’s style that stood out for him.

“Everyone had a look. At Hale End, in my age [group], everyone was looking to dress clean and making sure you take care of yourself with what you were wearing,” Iwobi told Footballer Fits magazine.

“At that time, Chuba Akpom was the best-dressed. He got an adidas deal and he used to dress just adidas and he’d make it look sick. He had a high-top and high-tops were the thing at that time so he made it look wavey, so I’d say Chuba was the man with the drip back then.”

With being a Premier League player now giving him access to the best fashion brands, the Super Eagles player says it wasn’t that easy growing up.

“At secondary school and at all the discos, if you had the latest astros and jeans, you were the man. K Swiss’ were a big thing back then too. If you had Prada or True Religion jeans, you were the man,” he said.

“But me? I just about made it to Lyle & Scott and Voi jeans. I couldn’t get the True Religions, if I did, I was done, my Mum would have been angry at me.”

Iwobi also shared how he enjoyed following Hanna Montana at a young age and his love for Lil Baby, Gunna and Drake’s music now.

“Every Friday, there’s a new album that comes out so I’ll listen to the latest tunes and then during the week it’s just on shuffle. My favourite track right now? I’m going to go with my anthem, 5500 Degrees by EST Gee, Lil Baby, Rylo Rodriguez and 42 Dugg.”

“When’s the last time I listened to Hannah Montana? There are phases because obviously, it takes me back to my youth days if I listen to High School Musical songs or something.”

Iwobi, is, however, careful not to overindulge and lose focus on football.

“As long as you’re able to get that balance, you can have those other interests. Some pundits will not agree with it because once a player isn’t performing to the standards they’re capable of, that’s when people are like ‘ah, he needs to relax on these other habits and focus on football’.”

“At the end of the day, we are footballers and that’s what we’re paid to do, so people want us to do the best we can for the club but if you’re able to get the balance right, then explore and do whatever makes you happy.”