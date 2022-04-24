Iwobi: Fans slam Everton star’s performance against Liverpool - 'How is he even related to Okocha?'
Fans have hit out at Alex Iwobi for his below-par outing against Liverpool in Sunday’s Premier League fixture, with some questioning his relationship with Nigeria great Jay-Jay Okocha.
The former Arsenal man was on parade from start to finish but could contribute little as the Toffees’ survival bid suffered a massive setback following a 2-0 defeat to Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.
For his contribution, he could only make two key passes, one dribble, one clearance and one interception. That infuriated enthusiasts who queried his ability on social media.
Despite the barrage of criticism, some fans still defended the Super Eagle, claiming he was the best Everton player on the pitch against the title contenders.
They also queried why the 25-year-old gets the flack whenever Frank Lampard’s team fails to impress.
With this defeat, Everton stay in the relegation zone, two points from safety with a game in hand over Burnley. They face another tough test in Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea their next time out.
How would you rate Iwobi's performance against Liverpool? Let's know in the comments.